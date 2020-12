FS1 Weights from Los Angeles

Eimantas Stanionis 148.6 vs. Janer Gonzalez 149

Eumir Marcial 162.4 vs. Andrew Whitfield 165.8

Fernando Molina 133.2 vs. Teodoro Alonso 135

Jose Perez 124.8 vs. Jose Edgardo Garcia 125.4

Michael Angeletti 121.6 vs. Jerrell Barbour 120.4 Venue: Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: FS1 World title shot for Tszyu in early 2021?

