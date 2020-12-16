December 16, 2020
Rigoldi-Yafai final press conference

The press conference of the Milano Boxing Night took place Tuesday at Raffaello Hotel in Milan, Italy. The event promoted by Opi Since 82-Matchroom-DAZN will take place next Thursday at historic Allianz Cloud. DAZN will stream it live. In the main event, European super bantamweight champion Luca Rigoldi (22-1-2 with 8 KOs) will defend against Gamal Yafai (17-1 with 10 KOs). In the co-main event, Devis Boschiero (48-6-2 with 22 KOs) will fight Samuel Gonzalez (22-7 with 13 KOs). IBF World super featherweight champion Maiva Hamadouche (21-1 with 17 KOs) will defend against Nina Pavlovic (6-3-1 with 1 KO).

Interviewed by DAZN journalist Marco Russo, the fighters spoke about their fights.

Maiva Hamadouche: “It’s a good fight for my return after more than a year. I want to put up a great show. I already fought in Milan against Anita Torti winning the European lightweight championship. After I defeat Nina Pavlovic, I want to fight against the other world super featherweight champions and after I unify all the belts I want Katie Taylor.”

Nina Pavlovic: “I want to win, I will give my best in the ring”.

Devis Boschiero: “I feel very good because I did a very long training. I want to wish the best to Francesco Patera who tested positive to Covid-19. I hope to fight him next year. Changing opponent at the last minute is not a problem for me because I have had a long career as a professional and I am used to any situation. A well trained boxer can face anybody even on short notice. I am sorry that the WBC Silver belt won’t be on the line as I want badly to win that championship”.

Samuel Gonzalez: “We are both pros with great international experience and both warriors. I saw Devis Boschiero’s fights and he always comes forward like I do. That’s the guarantee that it will be an entertaining fight. Who’s smarter in the ring will prevail”.

Luca Rigoldi: ”I am very motivated and well trained. I improved after winning and defending the European belt. Like all the challengers to the Euro title, Gamal Yafai is a top boxer. I am ready for the worse and therefore in the ring can only be much better. To put up a great show, you need two fighters who want to fight. Gamal Yafai is confident to win and so am I”.

Gamal Yafai: “I have been waiting this fight for too long and can’t wait to enter the ring Luca Rigoldi is a good opponent, I will do my best against him.”

