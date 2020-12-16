December 16, 2020
Boxing Results

Tszyu destroys Morgan in one

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #2, IBF #4, WBA #8, WBC #10 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (17-0, 13 KOs) scored a quick first round knockout over IBF #15 welterweight Bowyn Morgan (21-2, 11 KOs) on Wednesday night at the BankWest Stadium in Parramatta, NSW, Australia. Tszyu dropped Morgan with a barrage of shots midway through the round. Morgan beat the count, only to be flattened by a massive Tszyu right hand. Time was 1:54. “I only want one thing, a world title, here in Australia,” said Tszyu afterward.

Former rugby star-turned heavyweight boxer Paul Gallen (10-0-1, 5 KOs) won a six round unanimous decision over ex-UFC fighter Mark Hunt (0-2-1). Scores 58-56, 58-56, 59-55.

Rigoldi-Yafai final press conference

