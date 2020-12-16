ShoBox: The New Generation kicks off its 20th anniversary year with a four-fight card headlined by a battle of unbeaten prospects as Patrick Cora (10-0, 7 KOs) and Hurshidbek Normatov (10-0, 3 KOs) meet in a 10-round super welterweight bout on January 20 live on SHOWTIME from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

The quadrupleheader also features Yeis Gabriel Solano (15-0, 10 KOs) making his ShoBox return against fellow unbeaten Mykquan Williams (15-0-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-round super lightweight bout and unbeaten Jose Nunez (11-0-1, 4 KOs) facing decorated amateur Aram Avagyan (10-0-1, 4 KOs) in an eight-round featherweight matchup. Featherweight prospects Martino Jules (10-0, 2 KOs) and hard-hitting Pedro Marquez Medina (12-1, 8 KOs) meet in the eight-round telecast opener.

Once again, Barry Tompkins will call the action from ringside with Steve Farhood and Raul Marquez serving as expert analysts. The executive producer is Gordon Hall with Richard Gaughan producing and Rick Phillips directing.