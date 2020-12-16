UFC Fight Pass has picked up Saturday’s card featuring cruiserweight southpaw Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena (25-1, 12 KOs) against Patrick Ferguson (17-2-1, 13 KOs) in a 12-rounder for Lerena’s IBO cruiserweight title from Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, Gauteng, South Africa. This will be the first fight under a strategic alliance between Lou DiBella’s DiBella Entertainment and Rodney Berman’s Golden Gloves outfits. The card will also be broadcast domestically, in Africa, by SuperSport.

Lerena will be defending his IBO strap for the seventh time. He is also rated #2 by the WBA, #3 by the IBF, and #4 by The Ring at cruiserweight, as well as #3 by the WBC in their new bridgerweight division.

The UFC Fight Pass undercard will include two additional title fights featuring local stars from Gauteng, South Africa. In a 10-round welterweight clash, Jabulani Makhense (10-0, 5 KOs) will defend his WBA Pan African belt against Mardochee Kuvesa Katembo (13-3-1).

Opening up the stream, super welterweight Roarke Knapp (10-1-1, 8 KOs) faces undefeated Simon Dladla (6-0, 5 KOs) in a 10-round contest.