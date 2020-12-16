December 16, 2020
The pandemic and an injury kept Artur Beterbiev out of the ring in 2020, but boxing’s most devastating knockout artist has a blank canvas as he prepares to kick off Top Rank on ESPN’s 2021 championship schedule. Beterbiev (15-0, 15 KOs), the unified WBC and IBF light heavyweight world champion, will defend his titles on ESPN+ on January 30 against Adam Deines (19-1-1, 10 KOs) at VTB Arena in Moscow, Russia. A two-time Olympian from Russia’s Chechnya region, Beterbiev has never fought in his home nation as a professional.

“I’m excited to have the chance to fight in my home country of Russia,” Beterbiev said. “This fight against Adam Deines means a lot to me, and you can be sure that I am preparing accordingly to honor this opportunity.”

