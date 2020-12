Golovkin-Szeremeta final press conference IBF middleweight champion Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin and mandatory challenger Kamil Szeremeta face off at the final press conference for Friday’s clash streamed live on DAZN from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. GGG is going for his record-breaking 21st successful defense of a world middleweight title. – Beterbiev returns Jan 30

