Rising welterweight Eimantas Stanionis (12-0, 9 KOs) won by ninth round KO over Janer Gonzalez (19-4-1, 15 KOs) on Wednesday night without fans in attendance at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. 2016 Olympian Stanionis dropped Gonzalez with a hook to the liver in round two. Stanionis floored Gonzalez again with an uppercut at the end of round eight. A Stanionis overhand right put Gonzalez down for the third time in the ninth round and the bout was waved off. Time was :45.

Middleweight Eumir Marcial, a member of the 2020 Philippines Olympian team, won his pro debut by four round unanimous decision against Andrew Whitfield (3-2, 2 KOs). Entertaining slugfest with Whitfield landing his share of shots also. Scores were 40-36 3x.

Unbeaten lightweight prospect Fernando Molina (4-0, 2 KOs) outpointed Teodoro Alonso (3-3, 0 KOs) over six rounds. Scores were 60-54, 60-54, 59-55.

Featherweight José Perez (9-1-1, 4 KOs) scored an impressive fourth round KO over previously unbeaten José Edgardo Garcia (13-1-2, 9 KOs). A right hand finished Garcia at :39.