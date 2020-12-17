Unbeaten IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant (20-0, 12 KOs) will defend his belt against Caleb Truax (31-4-2, 19 KOs) on January 30 at a site to be named. Truax briefly held the IBF belt three years ago and is looking to get it back. The bout will be televised on FOX. No site named, but so far all the post-COVID boxing events on FOX platforms have taken place in Los Angeles. The fight was announced Wednesday night on the FS1 boxing telecast.