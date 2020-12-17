December 17, 2020
Boxing Results

WBO minimumweight title fight canceled

A world title bout between WBO minimumweight champion Wilfredo “Bimbito” Mendez and challenger Alexis Diaz slated to take place Wednesday night at the Hotel Catalonia Malecon Center in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, was canceled after Mendez came down ill.

In the replacement main event, minimumweight Erick Rosa Pacheco (2-0, 2 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Byron Castellon (15-14-3, 2 KOs).

In another notable bout, seven-time female world champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (39-1-1, 29 KOs) needed just 1:39 to blow away Dahiana Santana (36-13, 15 KOs) in the first round.

