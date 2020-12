Weights from Hollywood, CA Charles Conwell 154 vs. Madiyar Ashkeyev 154

Jelena Mrdjenovich 125.6 vs. Paola Torres 124.2

Eduardo Baez 119.8 vs. Narek Abgaryan 120

Stephan Shaw 235 vs. Lyubomyr Pinchuk 223 Venue: Wild Card Boxing Club, Hollywood,California

Promoter: Ring City USA

TV: NBCSN, Twitch Annie Sheridan passes WBO minimumweight title fight canceled

