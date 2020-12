By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Sad to report that Hall of Fame broadcaster Colonel Bob Sheridan lost his dear wife Annie to breast cancer after a short illness. The Colonel met Annie in Spain 26 years ago and married in Boston one year later. They later moved to Las Vegas where they have lived for the past 22 years. The Colonel and Annie were inseparable during their marriage. Annie will be sadly missed by all that had the pleasure to meet her. Rest In Peace Annie Sheridan