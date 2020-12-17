By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #2 light middleweight Tim Tszyu has targeted WBO champion Patrick Texeira and WBO#1 Brian Castano after the demolition of Bowen Morgan at the BankWest Stadium in Sydney with 12,000 fans in attendance.

“[I want a world title fight] next,” proclaimed Tszyu. “That’s it. I’m done with Australia. I want the Mexicans, the Americans, the top-level boys. I’m getting more mature. I just turned 26, I haven’t even reached my peak, I’ve got another three or four years before I reach my peak.

“That’s why I want the best experience, to fight the best fighters right now. This was a world title eliminator for me. There’s only two names on the hit list for me now – Castano and Texeira … my managers have a plan for me.”

* * *

Note: WBO President Paco Valcarcel issued the following statement on social media…

“Please be advised that the World Boxing Organization has not ordered any elimination bout(s) in the jr. middleweight division (154 lbs).”