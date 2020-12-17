Golovkin, Szeremeta make weight

Gennady Golovkin 159.2 vs. Kamil Szeremeta 159

(IBF middleweight title) Ali Akhmedov 167.4 vs. Carlos Gongora 167.2

Hyun Mi Choi 130 vs. Calista Silgado 131.4

John Ryder 170.2 vs. Michael Guy 168.2

Reshat Mati 146.6 vs. Dennis Okoth 147

Jalan Walker 125.2 vs. Diuhl Olguin 125.4 Venue: Hard Rock Hotel/Casino, Hollywood, FL

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN Canizales challenger misses weight by 6 lbs Tszyu: I want Texeira or Castano next

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

