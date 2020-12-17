Gennady Golovkin 159.2 vs. Kamil Szeremeta 159
(IBF middleweight title)
Ali Akhmedov 167.4 vs. Carlos Gongora 167.2
Hyun Mi Choi 130 vs. Calista Silgado 131.4
John Ryder 170.2 vs. Michael Guy 168.2
Reshat Mati 146.6 vs. Dennis Okoth 147
Jalan Walker 125.2 vs. Diuhl Olguin 125.4
Venue: Hard Rock Hotel/Casino, Hollywood, FL
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
Kamil Szeremeta looks good fighting opponents with no pulse, stiffs. The jump from fighting that kind of opponents to fight Golovking is too high and wide for him, that a loud sound is expected when he falls from this attempt. If he succeed, we better prepare suit and tie to attend the funeral of GGG’s boxing career.