By Boxing Bob Newman
All props to anyone who has held a version of the heavyweight title in boxing. There has been such buildup, pomp and circumstance leading to the May 18th match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia between WBC champ Tyson Fury and WBO/IBF/WBA champ Oleksandr Usyk. The process has included claims that the winner would be the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 25 years, or since Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield in their rematch for the WBC/WBA/IBF titles. That win however, meant Lewis was the “unified” champ at heavyweight, but not undisputed. That’s because the reigning WBO champ at the time was Vitali Klitschko.
Lewis would hold his three belts for only five months, as the WBA would strip him for not signing to fight #1 rated John Ruiz. The recently vanquished Holyfield would defeat Ruiz for the vacant WBA belt on August 12, 2000. By that time, Chris Byrd had shocked the boxing world by defeating the elder Klitschko brother, who, despite being well ahead on the score cards, retired on his stool with an insurmountable lead, due to a shoulder injury. Lewis was left with the WBC and IBF straps, which he would defend three times in 2000, until he shockingly was stopped with one punch by Hasim Rahman in Brakpan, South Africa, in the fifth round on April 22, 2001.
Ironically, the WBO formed in 1988 and crowned it’s first heavyweight champion- Italy’s Francesco Damiani, on May 6, 1989, more than a month before Lennox Lewis even turned professional, let alone won any version of a world heavyweight title. Prior to Damiani’s inaugural annexation of the WBO strap, Mike Tyson was the last undisputed champion of the three belt era, making a defense of those three belts (WBA/WBC/IBF) against Frank Bruno on February 25th, 1989, two-and-a-half months before Damiani’s WBO snag.
So, if the WBO counts as one of four major sanctioning bodies in boxing now, then it counted 25 years ago, (don’t tell either Klitschko brother, Oscar De La Hoya, Marco Antonio Barrera, Bernard Hopkins, Manny Pacquiao or many other ring greats that it didn’t), then Lennox Lewis was never undisputed heavyweight champion. No disrespect, just the facts. While we’re discussing facts, it’s O-l-e-k-s-a-n-d-r, not A-l-e-x-a-n-d-e-r Usyk, as so many in the media have mispronounced his name. “Oleksandr” is a uniquely Ukrainian version of Alexander. All hail Oleksandr Usyk- the FIRST UNDISPUTED heavyweight champion of the four belt era!
In the meantime, Fury still argues he thought he won this fight. LOL… He still cant accept he lost. The arrogance on his behalf is off the charts.
Congratulations to Usyk, but the event was largely ignored by the mainstream sports media. If you asked 100 people who Usyk is, you would be lucky to find one who knows. The absurd multi-belt era confused the public and destroyed interest. That is reality and we need to face it.
Nice article but you guys cannot go back add the WBO as a legit title in that era. It was a fringe title at that point and only became recognized in 2004. Lewis WAS undisputed.
Exactly, you can go back to the the WBC/WBA split, IBF belt, then the WBO, what’s next the IBO? Don’t invalidate history with revisions that didn’t reflect the opinion of the times. If it was still Herbie Hide with the WBO title back then this writer wouldn’t even have mentioned it.
Idk if you can consider any of these organizations “legit”. The Ring belt is the only one I think of as legit. Can you imagine the IBF will strip Usyk if he fights Fury in a rematch first? That’s ridiculous. Usyk won the fight but Fury is still the most deserving challenger. Excellent fight that should be run back asap. What are they going to do? Have Joshua fight Joseph Parker and then claim the winner is the champ? Give me a break. The sanctioning bodies are nothing but a scam.
WBO was fully recognized in 2007.
net year it will be the start of the 5 belt era with the IBO being recognized more often but yea congrats to Usyk for being Undisputed which regardless of the alphabet soups is still a great accomplishment i think only Evander Holyfield was undisputed at both cruiserweight and Heavyweight
I agree with you, Bob, as the DAZN storyline of the first undisputed heavyweight champion being crowned in twenty-five years had me shaking my head. It certainly adds to the drama of the event and puts a nice shiny bow on it with25 being a nice round number . To your point, Lennox Lewis was unified champion, not undisputed, and I think it would’ve been more profound to go with the storyline of there not being an undisputed heavyweight champion in 36 years since Mike Tyson earned that distinction in 1988. But if we’re counting the WBO of the late-80’s through the mid-90’s in a similar manner the boxing establishment does now, that means Francesco Damiani, Ray Mercer, Tommy Morrison, Michael Bentt, and Herbie Hide are legit former heavyweight champions. That still seems a bit weird to me. But no matter how we slice it, there’s only one undisputed heavyweight champion now in this, the four belt era, and that’s the truly great and incomparable Oleksandr Usyk!
Mr Newman you need to do better boxing research technically speaking the WBO even though existed was NOT recognized a major organization at that time so for the sake of boxing history Lennox Lewis was the last Undisputed Heavyweight Champion having all 3 major belts plus the IBO(yep the IBO) and the Ring Magazine and the lineal title as well the WBO truly wasnt recognized until after Y2K and by that time the alphabet soup was already scattered
Now the IBF is saying that because Usyk’s mandatory is two years overdue and because there is a rematch clause to fight Fury again, the IBF has already stripped Usyk. They agreed to sanction the Fury-Usyk fight only on the condition that the winner’s first defense would be against their #1 contender and notified all parties of this like last year. The problems is that we have too many world champions and unifications don’t last, The laughing stock of the WBO was when they said Francesco Damiani, was their champion in 1990, and would not just give their belt to Tyson, who beat Spinks in 1988 to become undisputed, The WBO has never really gained the kind of leverage as the WBA, WBC, and IBF because of that Francesco Damiani, garbage. And at least the IBF does not have b.s interim champions or belts, and follows their rules constitution the best of the sanctioning bodies for following their rules. But we don’t need four boxing federations. Maybe going back to one, would be best. Or even just make it the original two WBA/WBC like it was before 1983 and the IBF came into existence. Four boxing world champions is too confusing.