The Takeover is returning to his South Florida roots.

WBO junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez (20-1, 13 KOs) will defend his world title against Steve “The Dragon” Claggett (38-7-2, 26 KOs) on Saturday, June 29, at the 4569-seat James L. Knight Center in downtown Miami, Florida.

In the 10-round featherweight co-feature, former WBO world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (13-2, 8 KOs) returns against Brandon Leon Benitez (21-2, 9 KOs).

The six-round televised opener sees middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh (10-1, 5 KOs) attempt to avenge his only pro defeat in a rematch against Sona Akale (9-1, 4 KOs).

Teofimo-Claggett, Ramirez-Benitez & Ali Walsh-Akale II will be broadcast live on ESPN.

Promoter Bob Arum: “Teofimo Lopez is among the most electrifying fighters in the sport, and I know he’s motivated to put on a show against a very tough challenger in Steve Claggett. Robeisy Ramirez wants to become a two-time world champion, and the road back starts in his adopted hometown. Nico Ali Walsh has been asking for the Akale rematch from the moment the judges’ decision came back after their first fight, and he now has a chance for revenge.”