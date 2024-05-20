The Takeover is returning to his South Florida roots.
WBO junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez (20-1, 13 KOs) will defend his world title against Steve “The Dragon” Claggett (38-7-2, 26 KOs) on Saturday, June 29, at the 4569-seat James L. Knight Center in downtown Miami, Florida.
In the 10-round featherweight co-feature, former WBO world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (13-2, 8 KOs) returns against Brandon Leon Benitez (21-2, 9 KOs).
The six-round televised opener sees middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh (10-1, 5 KOs) attempt to avenge his only pro defeat in a rematch against Sona Akale (9-1, 4 KOs).
Teofimo-Claggett, Ramirez-Benitez & Ali Walsh-Akale II will be broadcast live on ESPN.
Promoter Bob Arum: “Teofimo Lopez is among the most electrifying fighters in the sport, and I know he’s motivated to put on a show against a very tough challenger in Steve Claggett. Robeisy Ramirez wants to become a two-time world champion, and the road back starts in his adopted hometown. Nico Ali Walsh has been asking for the Akale rematch from the moment the judges’ decision came back after their first fight, and he now has a chance for revenge.”
Steve “The Dragon” Claggett (38-7-2)? Come on Bob! This is the best you can do?
I saw online that they Lopez chose him because he figures he can blow him out quickly and get some buzz back with the casual fans
Garbage card.
Congrats to Clagget for grinding his way to a title shot, but I don’t think the fight is competitive and this isn’t a very good card.
WOW! I’m so excited for this card. I just can’t wait to see this one. (Sarcasm alert.) Good for claggett, he’s been around awhile and I know he is known in Canada, but really.
“……. at the 4569-seat James L. Knight Center in downtown Miami, Florida.”
– Wow, a 5000 seat venue……
Damn, teo can’t get any lower than that! How can this be allowe? Shame on Teo, his management, and the organization for allowing a dude who is at the very bottom of the unranked list, a shot at the tittle! What about those top 10 ranked fighters who have been waiting for their shot! This is disqusting and sickening!