A pair of title showdowns will round out the June 15 pay-per-view event on Prime Video co-headlined Gervonta “Tank” Davis and David “El Monstruo” Benavídez taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The four-bout PPV lineup includes:

Super lightweight Gary Antuanne Russell (17-0, 17 KOs) against former WBA champion Alberto Puello (22-0, 10 KOs) for the vacant WBC interim 140lb title

Newly elevated WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames (23-1, 18 KOs) against Terrell Gausha (25-3-1, 12 KOs) in the PPV opener.

As previously announced Tank Davis defends his WBA lightweight title against Frank “The Ghost” Martin, while David Benavídez makes his 175-pound debut against former light heavyweight champion Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk in a matchup for the WBC interim light heavyweight title.