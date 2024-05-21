A pair of title showdowns will round out the June 15 pay-per-view event on Prime Video co-headlined Gervonta “Tank” Davis and David “El Monstruo” Benavídez taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The four-bout PPV lineup includes:
- Super lightweight Gary Antuanne Russell (17-0, 17 KOs) against former WBA champion Alberto Puello (22-0, 10 KOs) for the vacant WBC interim 140lb title
- Newly elevated WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames (23-1, 18 KOs) against Terrell Gausha (25-3-1, 12 KOs) in the PPV opener.
As previously announced Tank Davis defends his WBA lightweight title against Frank “The Ghost” Martin, while David Benavídez makes his 175-pound debut against former light heavyweight champion Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk in a matchup for the WBC interim light heavyweight title.
– Looks like a good card.
– Thank you, again, Amazon Fire Stick…….
Russell – Puello is pretty good stuff.
Love the Amazon Fire Stick comment! Gets me everytime….. You never disappoint. LOL
Nobody beats Canelo @ 168lbs. NOBODY!!
Solid card.
Be careful Benavidez. Ukraine has been on a roll lately.
Really? you don’t think Navarrete was robbed?