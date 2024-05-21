Unbeaten heavyweight Johnny “The Romford Bull” Fisher (11-0, 10 KOs) will step up against former bridgerweight world title challenger Alen “The Savage” Babic (12-1, 11 KOs) when he headlines his first ever show at the Copper Box Arena in London on July 6, shown live worldwide on DAZN. Both fighters are extremely popular. Fisher has his Romford Bull Army, and the all-action Babic’s charismatic personality makes him a fan favorite inside and outside the ring.
Johnny Fisher: “I have no words other than I am locked in and ready for the hardest fight of my life.”
Alen Babic: “Johnny and his dad have definitely over-ordered this time in picking me for his next fight……I am going to enjoy teaching this posh boy some very savage lessons. I look forward to the fight but no university education can give Johnny the appetite for what’s coming his way!”
Babic is always going to be fun to watch regardless of the result, but I think Fisher takes this one.
I think I had asked for this fight before. While I doubt anyone with any sway cares what I want…I am glad to see it happen. I am with Fisher as well but he is unproven thus it is the time to make this fight. If he later proves himself the fight would not be as interesting so now is the time! I think we know what we have with Babic but not with Fisher.
All I can say is WOW!! Bring popcorn.
Fisher wins in one round. I rate Fisher highly and Babic has no chance.
Attn: Babic,
The Klitschko brothers both have doctorates from one of the more prestigious universities in the world. Your foolish comment might cost you an embarrassing loss.