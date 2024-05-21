Unbeaten heavyweight Johnny “The Romford Bull” Fisher (11-0, 10 KOs) will step up against former bridgerweight world title challenger Alen “The Savage” Babic (12-1, 11 KOs) when he headlines his first ever show at the Copper Box Arena in London on July 6, shown live worldwide on DAZN. Both fighters are extremely popular. Fisher has his Romford Bull Army, and the all-action Babic’s charismatic personality makes him a fan favorite inside and outside the ring.

Johnny Fisher: “I have no words other than I am locked in and ready for the hardest fight of my life.”

Alen Babic: “Johnny and his dad have definitely over-ordered this time in picking me for his next fight……I am going to enjoy teaching this posh boy some very savage lessons. I look forward to the fight but no university education can give Johnny the appetite for what’s coming his way!”