Arch-rivals Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall were separated by a wall of fire when they faced off for the first time during fight week ahead of their grudge rematch for the WBO junior welterweight title on Saturday night at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England and televised on ESPN+ in the U.S. and DAZN worldwide.
