Weights from Plant City, Fla. By Damon Gonzalez / LatinBox Communications Batyrzhan Jukembayev 139.8 vs. Ivan Redkach 140

Jonhatan Cardoso 131.4 vs. Adam Lopez 131.4

Charles Harris Jr. 141.6 vs. Kyle Erwin 141.8

Adrian Tillman 220.4 vs. Jayleen Bullock 199.2 Venue: ProBox TV Events Center, Plant City, Florida.

Promoter: ProBox

TV: Proboxtv.com

