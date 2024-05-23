WBC cruiserweight champion Noel “The Dark Horse” Mikaelian (27-2, 12 KOs) has been forced out of his world title defense against number one challenger Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (20-1, 19 KOs) from Ontario, Canada due to a cut near his eye. Mikaelian suffered the cut while preparing for his June 7 showdown. Although disappointed, Mikaelian will be ready for Don King’s next monumental fight card to return to the ring. “I’m sorry to my fans and the boxing community,” said Mikaelian. “I’ll be ready to return to action and defend my world title in time for Don King’s next massive event.”

“This is why we have so many title fights on the card,” said King. “June 7’s “Fists of Fury” will still have multiple titles on the line for boxing fans, and Mikaelian will be back to defend his title as soon as possible.”

* * *

Featured on the “Fists of Fury” event taking place at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL, will be a highly anticipated clash between former four-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner (35-4-1, 24 KOs) taking on Las Vegas’ Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (16-1-1, 10 KOs). This WBC People’s Championship bout marks Broner’s journey back to a world title opportunity while Cobbs returns to the ring for the first time in nearly two years.