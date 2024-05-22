Hundreds of fight fans packed into Kirkgate Market this afternoon as fight week ramped up a gear in Leeds ahead of the highly anticipated rematch between bitter rivals Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall at the First Direct Arena this Saturday, shown live on DAZN in the UK and around the world and exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S.

Josh Taylor: “We’re finally here. It’s been a long time coming. I’m looking forward to it now. I’ve had a lot of stick but I’ve never taken it personal, but I will be taking it out on Jack on Saturday night. It’s just another boxing match. Forget the last fight, forget everything else that has gone on – this is a completely new fight. New fight, new circumstances. No belt on the line. Yes, there’s some beef there but listen, I’m a consummate professional and I’m enjoying fight week. I can’t wait to get in there on Saturday.”

Jack Catterall: “We saw each other last night at the first face-off and there wasn’t a word spoken from him. We’ll see, it might change as he’s making weight and I’m making weight at the weigh-in on Friday, but right now he’s not got much to say. I think we’re both focused on the job. For me it’s personal with Josh. It’s a fight that I believe I won. I’m excited to put that right. I still have goals and aspirations of becoming a world champion, but one step at a time. We’ve got a big fight on Saturday and that’s all I’m focused on.”