London heavyweights Joe Joyce and Derek Chisora will headline at The O2 on July 27 when the Juggernaut will be confronted by War, live on TNT Sports. It is a domestic collision that appears to have been on the table for some time, with Joyce, having been calling out the name of the veteran formerly known as Delboy since 2019.

Joyce (16-2, 15 KOs) is coming off a KO win against Kash Ali following back-to-back WBO interim title losses against Zhilei Zhang. Two-time world title challenger Chisora (34-13, 23) rebounded from his stoppage defeat to Tyson Fury in late 2022 with a decision victory over Gerald Washington.

“This is a proper old school heavyweight fight that seems to have been a long time in the making,” said promoter Frank Warren. “I remember it being talked about strongly even before we teamed up with Joe and it has always struck me as a natural and obvious fight to make. Two top London heavies fighting it out for a place back at the top table promises to deliver a cracking scrap. The winner is right back in business, with no real place to go for the loser.”