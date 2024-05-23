May 22, 2024
Boxing Results

Jukembayev batters Redkach

WBA #12 super lightweight Batyrzhan Jukembayev (23-1, 17 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over 38-year-old veteran Ivan Redkach (24-6-1, 19 KOs) on Wednesday night at the ProBox TV Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Jukembayev pounded on Redkach for five one-sided rounds before the beatdown was stopped by the referee. Time was 2:18.

Junior lightweight Jonhatan Cardoso (17-1, 15 KOs) scored a ten round split decision over Adam “Blunose” Lopez (17-6, 6 KOs). Scores were 99-91, 96-94 Cardoso, and 97-93 Lopez.

Mikaelian injured, title defense postponed

  • 99-91 in Cardoso – Lopez was a drunk score in a really good fight and HOPEFULLY Redkach calls it a day. He checks all the boxes for shot fighter.

  • Redkach has nothing left. He always gave us exciting fights but he looked finished tonight.

