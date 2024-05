Weights from Detroit Jermaine Franklin 254 vs. Devin Vargas 235.2

Joshua James Pagan 135.4 vs. Roger Hilley 135.4

Ali Akhmedov 171.6 vs. Encarnacion Diaz 169.6

Josiah Shackleford 160.8 vs. Ja’Shar Banks 158.8 Date: Thursday, May 24

Venue: Wayne State Fieldhouse, Detroit, Michigan

Promoter: Salita Promotions

