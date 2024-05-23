After multiple postponements, former undisputed champion Josh Taylor and top contender Jack Catterall finally fqced off at their final press conference for their highly anticipated junior welterweight rematch on ESPN+ this Saturday at First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. The bout takes place more than two years after Taylor won a controversial split decision in their first fight.

Josh Taylor: “The last fight was a stinker for both of us. Jack did a lot of holding and spoiling and slowing the pace down. I was very poor as well. So, I believe the two of us can be a lot better…I don’t really care how I win this fight, whether it’s by points or stoppage. The way I’ve been performing in the gym, the shots I’ve been throwing and catching people with… if I catch him with these shots, it will be over. It will be devastating for him. But we’ll see what happens. It’s just a win for me.”

Jack Catterall: “We’ve had the delays, the setbacks, but it’s fight week. We’re here in Leeds. It’s exciting, and I’ve done all the hard work. We’re two days now from fighting, so it’s very real, and I’m very much looking forward to it…we both know what stands in front of us now. We’re fighting on Saturday. All the talking is done. We’ve had the buildup. The fight is sold. Obviously, we don’t see eye to eye. I think we’re ready to make weight and fight…right now, all I can think about is beating Josh on Saturday.”