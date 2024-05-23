WBC bridgerweight champion Lukasz Rozanski and challenger Lawrence Okolie both made weight today ahead of their world title clash on Friday from Podpromie Arena in Rzeszow, Poland. Rozanski weighed 223 lbs., while Okolie scaled in at 223.5.,The bout will air live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, and be available as a $14.99 PPV on TrillerTV in the U.S.

