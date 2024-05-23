WBC bridgerweight champion Lukasz Rozanski and challenger Lawrence Okolie both made weight today ahead of their world title clash on Friday from Podpromie Arena in Rzeszow, Poland. Rozanski weighed 223 lbs., while Okolie scaled in at 223.5.,The bout will air live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, and be available as a $14.99 PPV on TrillerTV in the U.S.
223lbs! Isn’t this what Usyk for the Furyt fight?
Weight class is about three and a half years old and this will be the first time a bridgerweight champion has ever entered a ring to defend his title.
– More PPV???
– Does it ever end?????????