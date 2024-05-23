The B sample of boxing star Ryan Garcia has come back positive for the banned substance Ostarine matching the A sample taken around the time of his non-title win over Devin Haney.
Garcia, who denied using the drug, reacted to the news on social media.
I F**KING LOVE STERIODS (sic)
Let’s go we positive
Positive vibes bruh
Yess so happy
I don’t care
I’ll never make money again with boxing
Your loss not mine for setting me up
lol joke on y’all
I will swallow all Steriods (sic)
– Sounds like an intelligent response……..
I believe a full psychological evaluation is in order.
I am not sure what would hurt most…getting punched by him or trying to carry on a dialogue with him! I think I would have a headache either way!
a timeout , a spanking ,and being sent to his room might help this “man child”
Man that man child needs all kinds of medical attention and mental help for his stupidity and the way he acts.
You never know when to take this cat serious.
How can you EVER take this queen clown seriously?
He got caught with PEDS in a sport where these guys put their lives on the line. How much more “serious” does this need to be for you to realize this guy is off his rocker? Don’t get caught up on his gaslighting (attempt to be humour). He filed for divorce after his wife gave birth and was still in the hospital. He’s not a good guy.
Great point, he fooled the world recently.
I’m usually not a fan of Paulie Malignaggi but he said it best. Ryan’s problem is when he screws up he has a ton of sympathizers that coddle him and make excuses. He feeds off of that sympathy to not take accountability. Look at the folks he had around him when he was accused the first time of PEDS. They were saying all of the things he wanted to hear. How many times is Ryan going to F up until his fans call him out? This is bigger than hating big mouth Bill and Haney. Ryan doesn’t take accountability for his actions. He gaslights ever situation with talking about God and how he’s a “work in progress.” That gets old after a while. He’s not a “genius” or is “pretending” to act crazy he’s legit off his rocker.
Well said. Great analysis looking over this situation. Garcia craves attention from his followers both in good times and bad. He loves the spotlight being showered with compliments from his followers. Yet, when he fails at something, he struggles to accept fault and points fingers on many causes that directed him to falter. Garcia is his own enemy at times. Yes, I get a kick out of him praising God and Jesus in the ring, but 5 minutes later, he uses profanity and is a class act reviler. So hypocritical.
Adios to all endorsements and credibility with garbage post bruh. You need an agent with a muzzle. wtf man!!
He reminds me of Antonio Brown. Either serious CTE issues, bi-polar, or just a total spaz.
unhinged response
WTF is wrong wit this guy? He’s not just a dirty cheat, he’s out of his damn mind. The boxing establishment needs to turn its back on this a–hole.
R.G. grow up and then get some help
Garcia is the smaller version of Fury, he knew he was doped, but just like Fury, he thinks no law in boxing applys to him. For all that chat he deserves a life ban, and he should take the likes of Miller, Benn and Whyte with him. For all his big mouth, this is a guy that took a knee against a midget.
Seems like he has been hanging around Julio César Chávez Jr.
So should the Haney fight be changed to a NC? 3 1/2 pounds overweight and PED’s.
He just couldn’t handle the pressure of boxing! Oscar de la pinga inflated his career wayyyy too much that caused him irreversible psychological disturbance! I though ryan was going on the right path into boxing stardom but, instead bury his career deeper than the titanic. I don’t see him bouncing back from this one! He screwed up his only remainding opportunity! I hope he makes some money on his social media issht while he can cause in boxing, he’s done!