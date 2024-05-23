The B sample of boxing star Ryan Garcia has come back positive for the banned substance Ostarine matching the A sample taken around the time of his non-title win over Devin Haney.

Garcia, who denied using the drug, reacted to the news on social media.

I F**KING LOVE STERIODS (sic)

Let’s go we positive

Positive vibes bruh

Yess so happy

I don’t care

I’ll never make money again with boxing

Your loss not mine for setting me up

lol joke on y’all

I will swallow all Steriods (sic)