WBC #1, WBA #2, IBF #3, WBO #3 super middleweight Christian “Solid” Mbilli (26-0, 22 KOs) and Mark “Kid Dynamite” Heffron (30-3-1, 24 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for their ESPN+ clash on Saturday night at the Gervais Auto Center in Shawinigan, Quebec, Canada.

Christian Mbilli: “Heffron’s a bruiser, I’m a bruiser, so it’s likely to go fast on Saturday. Don’t blink!”