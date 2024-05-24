WBO #12 heavyweight Jermaine “The 989 Assassin” Franklin Jr. (23-2, 15 KOs) scored a sixth round TKO over 2004 Olympian Devin Vargas (22-11, 9 KOs) on Thursday night at the Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin connected with big shots in every round, but the rugged 42-year-old Vargas was able to absorb it. Franklin dropped Vargas in round four and again at the end of round six. The bout was stopped during the break between rounds.

In a clash between unbeaten super lightweights, Joshua Pagan (10-0, 4 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Roger Hilley (13-1, 8 KOs) to claim the “Junior” NABF title. Scores were 78-74 3x.

Light heavyweight Ali Akhmedov (21-1, 16 KOs) scored. Second round KO against Encarnacion Diaz (18-4, 11 KOs).