By Miguel Maravilla

Undefeated Mexican lightweight William “El Camarón” Zepeda (30-0, 26 KOs) of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico, and Chicago’s Giovanni Cabrera (22-1, 7 KOs) held a press conference Thursday afternoon at the Golden Boy headquarters to officially announce their fight on July 6, at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California live on DAZN.

Zepeda is coming off an annihilation of Maxi Hughes, stopping him in the fourth round.

The once beaten Cabrera suffered his only defeat at the hands of current WBA lightweight champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz in dropping a majority decision, he bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Ricardo Quiroz in his last fight.

