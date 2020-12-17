

The World Boxing Association (WBA) World Championship fight that was scheduled to be the main fight of the “Maratón Boxística” (Boxing Marathon) program on Thursday was not approved. Light Flyweight champion Carlos Cañizales weighed in at 106.8 pounds, below the 108-pound limit, but Mexico’s Jesús Silvestre failed to make the weight.

The challenger hit the scales at 114.2 pounds on his first attempt, so the WBA supervisor, along with the Colombian National Boxing Commission, decided not to approve the fight for the safety of the fighters. Silvestre went for a second attempt, but his weight was 114 pounds, and the decision was ratified.

Now, the bout between Gabriel Maestre and Daniel Vega will be the main fight of the event.