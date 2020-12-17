The World Boxing Association (WBA) World Championship fight that was scheduled to be the main fight of the “Maratón Boxística” (Boxing Marathon) program on Thursday was not approved. Light Flyweight champion Carlos Cañizales weighed in at 106.8 pounds, below the 108-pound limit, but Mexico’s Jesús Silvestre failed to make the weight.
The challenger hit the scales at 114.2 pounds on his first attempt, so the WBA supervisor, along with the Colombian National Boxing Commission, decided not to approve the fight for the safety of the fighters. Silvestre went for a second attempt, but his weight was 114 pounds, and the decision was ratified.
Now, the bout between Gabriel Maestre and Daniel Vega will be the main fight of the event.
Maybe he red wrong the contract weight stipulated, and instead of Jr. Flyweight the interpretation was Super Flyweight. Things happens sometime
Now that’s a good point Mikemiguel! Shame on Silvestre, of course, but Canizales may want to consider dropping down to strawweight and picking up another title. He’s only had one fight in the last two and half years or so and he comes in at a weight like that. And he’s still just 27 years old.