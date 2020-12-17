The “Maratón Boxística” (Boxing Marathon) will be the most important boxing to take place in Latin America in the last month of 2020. On Thursday, The Club Kilymandiaro in Puerto Colombia, Atlántico, Colombia will host sixteen boxing matches and the entire event will be streamed through the official channel of the pioneer organization, the World Boxing Association.

The card will be divided into two groups and will be offered to those who wish to connect to follow all the action of the event. The first link will be used for the afternoon bouts, while the evening bouts will be shown on the second link.

Super welterweight “Captain” Gabriel Maestre headlines against Mexican veteran Daniel Vega. The program will be filled with talent with performances of Alys Sanchez, José Sanmartín, Yoel Finol, Verónica Zuloaga, Rodrigo Caraballo, among other great fighters.

The WBA will share the links through its social media so that everyone can enjoy the fights of the day.