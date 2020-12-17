“Captain” Gabriel Maestre 151.3 vs. Daniel Vega 150.2

José Sanmartín 122.2 vs. Ricardo Roman 122.8

Yoel Finol 118.6 vs. Javier Martinez 118.8

Veronica Zuloaga 119.4 vs. Mirleydis Hoyos 121.7

Alys la “China” Sanchez 128.9 vs. Paquita Cardona 130

Paulina Angel 129.9 vs. Rocío Argel 130

Rodrigo Caraballo 133.2 vs. Henerto Persico 137.3

The world championship fight scheduled to be the main fight was not approved. WBA light flyweight champion Carlos Cañizales stopped the scale at 106.8 pounds, within the 108-pound limit, but his challenger Jesús Silvestre missed the weight by six pounds.

Venue: Club Kilymandiaro, Puerto Colombia

Promoter: Alberto Agámez Producciones

TV: World Boxing Association’s official YouTube channel.