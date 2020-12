Weights from Nicaragua Kevyn Lara 113.6 vs. Ricardo Blandon 114.6

Ellison Marquez 127.6 vs. Franco Gutierrez 127.2

Ernesto Irias 113 vs. Jenn Gonzalez 114.8

Julio Mendoza 107.4 vs. Eliecer Goza 108

Manuel Guzman 133.6 vs. Yesner Reyes 134.2

William Cerrato 115.2 vs. Kevin Rios 114.4

Feliz Paz 105.4 vs. Harol Ardon 106.6 Venue: Gimansio Nicarao, Managua, Nicaragua

Promoter: WRAM Boxing(William Ramirez)/ Nica Boxing Promotions(Pablo Osuna)

Venue: Gimansio Nicarao, Managua, Nicaragua

Promoter: WRAM Boxing(William Ramirez)/ Nica Boxing Promotions(Pablo Osuna)

TV: Nica Boxing Facebook page

