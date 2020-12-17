IBF female super featherweight champion Maiva Hamadouche (22-1, 18 KOs) may be the most exciting woman fighter in the game. All offense, no defense. Hamadouche dropped the very game Nina Pavlovic (6-4-1, 1 KO) in round two and round five. Fight finally stopped in round eight. Time was 1:34.

EBU super lightweight champ Sandor Martin (37-2, 13 KOs) scored a one-sided eight round unanimous decision over 19-year-old journeyman Nestor Maradiaga (8-10-1, 4 KOs) in a non-title fight. No scores announced.

Super welterweight Mirko Natalizi (9-0, 6 KOs) stopped Manuel Largacha (9-10-6, 4 KOs) in round three. A barrage of punches ended it at 2:58.