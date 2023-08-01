WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood (27-3, 16 KOs) and former 2x champ Josh Warrington (31-2-1, 8 KOs) announced their all-British WBA featherweight world title fight at a press conference in Leeds today. The bout takes place on neutral ground at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England, on Saturday October 7th, shown live worldwide on DAZN.
Leigh Wood: “I don’t take confidence from knowing Lara beat Josh and that I beat Lara. I take confidence in the fact that I know I’m the better fighter. It has taken me so long for me to prove this and I’ve waited a long time for this fight to happen.”
Josh Warrington: “There’s mutual respect, We don’t have to be shouting and screaming or chucking tables at each other to have a barnstormer of a fight…I went into the Lopez fight after jaw surgery and I was just too worried about it getting whacked.”
So now the question is…will Warrington headbutt other Brits to win, or does he just save that for international opponents?
May be his only chance in this fight!!!!!!!!!!
It is about time they made this fight. I think it will be a good one!
Warrington is on a bad streak in his career and I actually think he may be past his best and, despite being a couple of years older, Wood may have more left in the tank. Could be a good fight, could be messy as hell, but I’m taking Wood.
Warrington does not want to mees up with Mexicans no more
1 win in his last 4 and lost his last fight. Shameless governing bodies.
Wood already working on curly haired padding for Warrington’s best weapon.