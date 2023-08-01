WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood (27-3, 16 KOs) and former 2x champ Josh Warrington (31-2-1, 8 KOs) announced their all-British WBA featherweight world title fight at a press conference in Leeds today. The bout takes place on neutral ground at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England, on Saturday October 7th, shown live worldwide on DAZN.

Leigh Wood: “I don’t take confidence from knowing Lara beat Josh and that I beat Lara. I take confidence in the fact that I know I’m the better fighter. It has taken me so long for me to prove this and I’ve waited a long time for this fight to happen.”

Josh Warrington: “There’s mutual respect, We don’t have to be shouting and screaming or chucking tables at each other to have a barnstormer of a fight…I went into the Lopez fight after jaw surgery and I was just too worried about it getting whacked.”