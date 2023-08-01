August 1, 2023
Boxing News

Wood-Warrington Kickoff Press Conference

081a6611
Photo: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood (27-3, 16 KOs) and former 2x champ Josh Warrington (31-2-1, 8 KOs) announced their all-British WBA featherweight world title fight at a press conference in Leeds today. The bout takes place on neutral ground at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England, on Saturday October 7th, shown live worldwide on DAZN.

Leigh Wood: “I don’t take confidence from knowing Lara beat Josh and that I beat Lara. I take confidence in the fact that I know I’m the better fighter. It has taken me so long for me to prove this and I’ve waited a long time for this fight to happen.”

Josh Warrington: “There’s mutual respect, We don’t have to be shouting and screaming or chucking tables at each other to have a barnstormer of a fight…I went into the Lopez fight after jaw surgery and I was just too worried about it getting whacked.”

Haney made WBC lightweight champ in recess
WBO denies Barboza request to fight Teofimo

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • So now the question is…will Warrington headbutt other Brits to win, or does he just save that for international opponents?

    Reply

  • Warrington is on a bad streak in his career and I actually think he may be past his best and, despite being a couple of years older, Wood may have more left in the tank. Could be a good fight, could be messy as hell, but I’m taking Wood.

    Reply
    • >