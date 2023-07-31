The WBO Championships Committee has denied a request by the management of WBO #1 rated junior welterweight Arnold Barboza to be named mandatory challenger for current champion Teofimo Lopez.

The Committee ruled that Barbosa’s request is premature considering that there is no mandatory title defense to be discharged at this time. No mandatory is due. Lopez is currently in a voluntary period and can defend his title against any of the 15 world-rated contenders in the jr welterweight division. Therefore, the issue is not ripe for intervention.

The Committee also laid out numerous circumstances where a mandatory defense obligation may be extended or modified and strongly recommended that Barboza keep active and compliant with WBO regulations of world championship contests.