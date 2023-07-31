July 31, 2023
WBO denies Barboza request to fight Teofimo

The WBO Championships Committee has denied a request by the management of WBO #1 rated junior welterweight Arnold Barboza to be named mandatory challenger for current champion Teofimo Lopez.

The Committee ruled that Barbosa’s request is premature considering that there is no mandatory title defense to be discharged at this time. No mandatory is due. Lopez is currently in a voluntary period and can defend his title against any of the 15 world-rated contenders in the jr welterweight division. Therefore, the issue is not ripe for intervention.

The Committee also laid out numerous circumstances where a mandatory defense obligation may be extended or modified and strongly recommended that Barboza keep active and compliant with WBO regulations of world championship contests.

  • Wouldn’t think they’d saddle him with a mandatory straight away after Lopez, himself, was a mando. 140 is a solid weight division though. Taylor, Ramirez, Zepeda, Sandor Martin and Liam Paro are all guys Barboza could fight to increase his likelihood of getting a title shot.

    Reply

    • Read my comment my supposition is that Barboza doesn’t want Teofimo to fight anyone who is ranked under him.. But you are right the division is stacked !

      Reply

  • He wants to grab some money, i understand Barboza’s point of view because Teofimo is a bancable fighter and he doesn’t want to be cut by a fighter not ranked as high as him..

    Reply

    • Is a good point, yeah. He sees Lopez and a money guy and a vulnerable and he doesn’t want to risk him losing against someone else before he gets his shot, but apparently, he’s going to have to wait. Some nice fights to be made while he is waiting though.

      Reply

  • It’s just about the payday. A fighter that really wants a world title, takes the first opportunity on hand, but he rejected the fight with Prograis, not just because it was on short notice, but also the
    scarce money too.

    Reply

  • Teofimo vs Barboza: Not an attractive fight at all.
    We were served last two weeks with prime ribs and filet mignon and this fight could be like a cold sorry hamburger

    Reply

      • Yes, but Fury “retired” without telling the WBC he vacated his title. Teofimo went the extra and unnecessary step of informing the WBO that he relinquished the title.

        Reply

  • teo is just fake he always cries about his personal life with a poor me attitude especially with his dad yet goes straight to his sorry shit talking dad after he wins like look daddy we did it SMH i cant wait to see he get KOd and retired

    Reply

    • Look Lopez already said and I think it was a couple years ago. That he didn’t want to fight Barbosa Because I think he was scared to fight him. let the fight happen.

      Reply

  • Some evil people on this website…wishing boxers get kayoed and hurt just because of the slightest provocation.

    Reply
