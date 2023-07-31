Boxing Returns to the Arena Coliseo For many decades, the Arena Coliseo in downtown Mexico City hosted high quality boxing events. This week, after an eight year hiatus, boxing returns to the famed venue. Former WBC super flyweight world champion Carlos Cuadras will headline this historic card on Friday against an opponent to be named. The event is being promoted by Producciones Joaco Arvizu. WBO denies Barboza request to fight Teofimo Jake Paul returns Saturday Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

