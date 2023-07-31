Last week we saw boxing greatness in Terence Crawford and Naoya Inoue. This week’s highest profile fight is a $59.99 PPV featuring none other than cruiserweight Jake “The Problem Child” Paul (6-1, 4 KOs) against debuting MMA icon Nate Diaz on Saturday from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas.
Other fights on the DAZN/ESPN+ stream include:
- Undisputed female featherweight world champion, Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano defends against former world champion Heather “The Heat” Hardy
- Undefeated lightweight H20 Sylve against William “Baby Face” Dos Santos Silva over eight rounds
- Super middleweight Chris Avila faces MMA fighter Jeremy “Lil Heathen” Stephens in an eight-rounder
- Female super middleweight Shadasia Green, the mandatory challenger for the undisputed title, will fight Olivia Curry in a ten-rounder
- Welterweight Alan Sanchez will take on 17-1 Angel Beltran Villa in an eight round bout
Bad weekend for Jake Paul. Everyone is still decompressing from the Crawford/Spence fight.
Jake Paul and Diaz are banking on a different audience. While Jake has certainly improved as a fighter, he is still more of an event/spectacle than a sporting draw. It will make money, but I suspect that there are several people like me who were happy to buy the Spence vs. Crawford PPV with zero interest in Paul vs. Diaz.
Yes, I was happy to purchase the fight and support Crawford and Spence. I also have zero interest in Paul or Diaz but have no problem with those who do.
Heather Hardy, somehow, has found a way to get herself to one last payday. I hope she doesn’t take an awful beating on her way out, but… this one isn’t looking too good for her, on paper.
After the Crawford ppv they showed the commercial for this garbage about 5 times and it ends with the speaker saying “like it or not it’s most explosive fight all year”…can’t make this stupidity up..the tommy fury fight was a huge letdown and I think anyone that stood up for Paul boxing has now left his side..I was hoping fury would get knocked out..Paul’s performance was so bad against a garbage fighter that this charade has run its course
How dare you mention those two great fighters as a segway to Jake Paul.
So you are saying that my man Jake Paul is a rodeo clown well son you and Jake Paul can discuss it with each other in the ring after Jake Paul gets rid of the Stockton one hit wonder Jake is gonna hit em so hard Nate gonna wonda what happened and your next get ready for a beatn
I’ll get in the ring with him next Mr. Smiley. And I have a good cahnce of that. I’m over 50 and very little boxing experience. Right up Jake’s alley:) Come see me clown.
“So you are saying that my man Jake Paul is a rodeo clown…”
– No, that would be you…….
Gentleman I’m doing the don king impression it’s all comedy that’s all so on with the show
Gary g I will see you soon on the Jake Paul show the question for you is how’s your dental insurance cause Jr ya gonna need it after I get done with you getting ready to rumble let’s get it on comes on
Big deal he beats up another over-the-hill, weed-head MMA fighter who is looking for a pay day.
Nate Diaz is one boxing punch away from being clinically retarded for the rest of his life.
Its too late he’s already there.
What’s good fam? I’m a total millenial, and I like, think that Jake Paul is fire, and think, like, he’s gonna KO Nate Diaz in like, the 2nd round, feel me? 100%. OMG, Nate Diaz is like, so old, and like, isn’t really a boxer like Jake Paul is. Lb. for Lb. Jake Paul is like the 2nd best boxer out there, behind Canelo of course, LOL!
Paul is third behind Canelo and Tommy Fury. Crawford is #4.
Picky East, I have Tommy fury at 1, Paul the punisher Williams at 2, Canelo at 3, Crawford at 4, Paul at 657.
Bruh, c’mon, this is a serious boxing discussion. Paul the Punisher Williams is like, in a wheel chair and prolly won’t ever fight again. He can’t be ranked #2. you must be a casual,bruh! 100%. Me, I’ve been a hardcore boxing fan ever since Mayweather pulled off that incredible upset when he beat Connor MgGregor. I bet all my bitcoin stock on that fight! OMG!
I have the Brooklyn Brawler at #1, Crawford #2, Canelo #3, Fury #4 and Paul#5. Paul is still top 5 and top 15 of all time.
To compare these two to any thing remotely associated with boxing is blasempous.
Jake Paul is a youtube clown, yes… and he is not, what old school boxing fans consider, a real boxer.
But it’s obvious that he wants nothing more than to upset people and make alot of money.
Guess what- it seems to be working just fine.
Let’s see….Danny Garcia/Lara or Paul/Diaz clown show. Not even a nano second to decide. If I want to watch stupidity I’ll just watch Tik Tok.
If I were better at streaming it would be Garcia-Lara. If it were winter I would go to pick up hockey.
If TSN in Canada showed Showtime fights still it would be Garcia -Lara
If I were an Illegal box or stick type guy it would be Garcia-Lara
But none of the above are true. I just do not like messing with my set up and it is not winter so I will likely succumb to this. I am interested to take a look at Shadasia Green. Only heard of her recently. I should look up Serrano Hardy 1.
I know boxing fans hate this, but the fight has potential. Nate is not a boxer or a MMA fighter. He is a guy who grew up beating everybody’s asses. He has never backed down and Jakes size advantage is not an advantage when you face a guy like Nate. This fights PPV results will be from mostly non boxing fans so the fact we are coming off a box boxing PPV wont mean much. Look at it like this.
There are boxing PPV’s, MMA PPV’s, Wrestling PPV’s and YouTube fighting PPV’s. Its best to have space between them, but it wont always hurt to be close.
Paul plus 2 chick fights. Pass
Hey that’s racist!