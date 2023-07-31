Last week we saw boxing greatness in Terence Crawford and Naoya Inoue. This week’s highest profile fight is a $59.99 PPV featuring none other than cruiserweight Jake “The Problem Child” Paul (6-1, 4 KOs) against debuting MMA icon Nate Diaz on Saturday from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas.

Other fights on the DAZN/ESPN+ stream include:

Undisputed female featherweight world champion, Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano defends against former world champion Heather “The Heat” Hardy

Undefeated lightweight H20 Sylve against William “Baby Face” Dos Santos Silva over eight rounds

Super middleweight Chris Avila faces MMA fighter Jeremy “Lil Heathen” Stephens in an eight-rounder

Female super middleweight Shadasia Green, the mandatory challenger for the undisputed title, will fight Olivia Curry in a ten-rounder

Welterweight Alan Sanchez will take on 17-1 Angel Beltran Villa in an eight round bout