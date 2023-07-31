July 31, 2023
ESPN+ picks up Teraji-Budler/Nakatani-Cortes

Japan’s unified WBC/WBA light flyweight world champion Kenshiro Teraji (21-1, 13 KOs) will defend his titles against South African two-division world champion Hekkie Budler (35-4, 11 KOs) on Monday, September 18, at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. In the co-feature, undefeated Japanese southpaw Junto Nakatani (25-0, 19 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBO junior bantamweight world title against Mexican contender Argi Cortes (25-3-2, 10 KOs).

Teraji-Budler, Nakatani-Cortes and additional undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. in the early morning hours on ESPN+.

In other streaming action, former multi-division kickboxing world champion Tenshin Nasukawa (1-0), a former Mayweather exhibition victim, will return in an eight-round junior featherweight battle against undefeated Mexican Juan Flores Aceves (9-0, 7 KOs). Also, Anthony Olascuaga (5-1, 3 KOs), from Los Angeles, looks to bounce back from his defeat to Teraji in an eight-round light flyweight battle against Filipino former world title challenger Giemel Magramo (28-3, 23 KOs).

  • As much as I am a fan, Budler is a shot fighter. He is not the same after all his wars in the ring. Hoping though he has one more good fight in him. All the best Hekkie.

