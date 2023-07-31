The big question for Terence Crawford after his evisceration of Errol Spence Jr. is who’s next? Spence Jr. has a rematch clause in the contract, but it may take some time for him to heal after that brutal beatdown he took.
BetOnline (BetOnline.ag) has created odds on who Bud will fight next and Jaron Ennis is the favorite followed by Jermell Charlo and Spence.
Terence Crawford Next Opponent
Jaron Ennis 3/2 (+150)
Jermell Charlo 2/1 (+200)
Errol Spence Jr. 5/2 (+250)
Keith Thurman 12/1 (+1200)
Eimantas Stanionis 16/1 (+1600)
Alexis Rocha 18/1 (+1800)
Canelo Alvarez 20/1 (+2000)
Money wise, Spence Jr at 154lbs for 1 or 2 vacant titles left by Charlo. Ennis is a very interesting fight, but I feel this fight will drag on like Benavidez vs Canelo, as Ennis keeps winning he will keep chasing after Crawford most likely only meeting him at 154lbs 1-2 years from now. If Spence jr and Crawford move up, 147lbs will be open for Ennis to take over. Vergil Ortiz will also move up to 154lbs, it’s obvious his body can’t be drained to 147lbs.
The only match-ups that matter are against Jermell Charlo for undisputed at 154 or a catchweight with Canelo.
All others are totally outgunned. Jaron Ennis is a bit overhype. The white guy who fought Jaron Ennis two fights ago proved Ennis isn’t ready for Crawford, who would absolutely destroy him. What has Keith Thurman done to deserve a shot at the title? He’ also not worthy. Skip the rest. Canelo or Charlo.
Maybe you haven’t heard, but Canelo vs Charlo is already done and set for September 30th. Are you suggesting that Charlo is going to pull out of the Canelo fight to instead fight Crawford? If not, who is Crawford going to fight in the meantime? Is he going to sit out and fight next year at almost 36 years old? It’s casuals like you who really ruined the sport. I think Crawford should fight Ennis next.
Bring on Boots
It would have been so nice and convenient had Charlo fought Tim Tszyu this summer and Crawford and the winners were both coming off big wins and they could meet Undisputed vs Undisputed in the winter… but no.
I think Spence does take his rematch, but if he doesn’t I think Crawford stays at 147 (even if he does – he could stay at 147, supposedly the loser had a rematch clause, but the winner would dictate which weight if took place at, if I understand correctly and because Spence apparently has so much trouble making the weight, Crawford has the option to make him do it again). He would have four mandatories, Boots, Stanionis, Thurman and Rocha and out of them all, on paper, I think Thurman would probably be the biggest money fight. Thurman would not win a round against Crawford and he’d probably be paid extremely well for it.
I think Boots is a big threat but I do not think his name is big enough yet. Benavidez was in that position until he beat Plant. Now I think he is the front runner for Canelo both in terms of threat and box office. Boots people have to find a way for his box office appeal to catch up to his threat status. Right now Crawford can make more money with less dangerous foes. At least less dangerous on paper.
Well I think Boots/Benavidez is a pretty good comparison, Pete. Potentially very risky (maybe not, who knows) fights with very little reward because the contender’s stock isn’t high enough for there to be much money in the fight. I’d love to see it, they’d get my money; but I don’t think Crawford fights Ennis before he retires.
I think Ennis and Thurman should fight. Thurman spent the last few years doing a lot of talking and very little fighting. His record though is good in that he only has one close loss and has some very good wins. He has been away too long to gain interest if he were to challenge Crawford but a victory over Ennis could change that. For Ennis….it is the name opponent he needs. If he stops Thurman even at this stage I think people will notice. Thurman may not realize it but he needs this too reestablish himself. I feel he is just hanging around trying to use his name to cash out in a big fight. Fans however are not buying it. A victory over Ennis would back up his talk. My money is on Ennis but sometimes when a person is on the downside they need to gamble big. The problem here is I think Thurman will want boxing star type money and while this fight would generate interest…it is not an event…it is the stepping stone for the winner to get to one.
I don’t particularly like Keith Thurman, Pete. He seems pretty arrogant, always referring to himself as “Thurman”. I don’t think he’d fight Ennis. Last I heard, he was going to fight Ugas sometime this summer, but it’s not looking likely. I agree, I would think he’s trying to cash out and that guy is Crawford now. Thurman pretty much never fights and even if Spence does call for the rematch, I can honestly see Thurman sitting around and waiting on the winner, even if it takes another year; or maybe he does actually take the Ugas fight.
I think there is a good chance Ugas could beat Thurman now. Maybe Ugas and Ennis could fight. Might be easier to get the fighters to agree to terms.
PBC ruined this entire storyline by agreeing to Canelo vs Charlo! It still pisses me off that with ALL the challenges from 60-68 they’d agree to Charlo(54)? Imagine how HUGE it be having Charlo vs Crawford!! Would’ve been one for the history books and it would do far greater at the box office! My prediction is that the next fight will be vs Thurman! Just a hunch!!
[email protected] It would sell and be intriguing.
Boots is a very easy fight for Crawford. Like really easy. Yeah, he scored a KO in his last fight but he didn’t look all that great leading up to it.
Tszyu
i think he will either wait on Charbroil to get KOd by Canelo or fight Boots which will be way better than what Spence did otherwise just move up to 154 but Canelo is not going to happen lol
I don’t see anybody competent for Crawford
Crawford and Inoue are invencibles right now
charlo, charlo hits harder than crawford Rip crawford
I prefer to see Crawford at 147.
I would love to see Crawford/Ennis, but I doubt that will happen for now.
I am getting tired of seeing the usual fighters who had prior opportunities for a title (at 147). Time to see a new person get a chance at glory. While Crawford waits to see Spence’s next move, Crawford should take a “stay busy fight” against…dun dun dun:
Cody Crowley
Regardless of Crawford’s opponent (Crowley), the Nebraska folks will fill the seats for Crawford, but it is not a massive money maker. Meanwhile, Crawford will have a nice stay busy fight for the Nebraska crowd – maybe Spence will later provide a rematch update to the world by late 2023 or early 2024.
If Spence, after a good rest, does not desire a rematch, then Crawford should go careful hunting at 154 (initially) and let Ennis go belt hunting at 147. If Crawford goes hunting at 154, I hope he takes a couple of lesser fights to first physically settle at 154.
Folks, I would not rule out Spence’s desire for another big check before larger retirement thoughts. It would not shock me if he decides to take a rematch ($$$$) against Crawford because he will also try to recover his boxing pride.
Look for a “stay busy” fight against Thurman who is shot next, and than a fight with Boots next year.
Where the hell is Demetrius Andrade?!?
You mean no one on here is proposing for Biden to be impeached? Or how about a guy from Florida giving the country reviews on attending the ” best” place to go to watch the fight like he works for Yelp. Come on, I thought this an open forum, anyways. Crawford waits to see what happens with charlo in September. In the meantime, he defends 147 against someone. By then, he will know if charlo stays at 154 or vacated all those belts. Charlo won’t and we see them fight in the beginning of 2024 for all the marbles again. The only thorn in the side will be Spence’s rematch. Because Spence is going to activate that rematch.
He should not fight Canelo.!!
Probably first defence be against Ennis or maybe against Tszyu for vacant not imterim WBO 154 hopefully that fight be in Australia.Dont think Charlo go back 154 after he fight and loses Canelo maybe go 160
Keith Thurman Hasn’t earned the right to fight for the undisputed championships.
Crawford shouldn’t have a problem bustin’ any of them dudes! I doubt a canelo fight, he ain’t coming down unless crawford goes to 154!
Spence should be out of the running until he beats someone decent, which I don’t think he will. He looked like a shot fighter even before the bell rang. He had a glazed over look. I feel bad for stantonis, who is an excellent fighter, and basically got put on the shelf by Ortiz who pulled out of 2 fights in a row at the last minute. Ennis vs Stantonis, winner gets Bud. He can do whatever he wants in the meantime. Beat up Thurman or whoever he wants. Charlo should fight Tsyzu. He earned his right for the next shot at 154. Then a mega fight for the super welter title assuming Bud beats whichever young gun prevails.
It’s quite disturbing how they’re putting up betting lines for every little thing these days. Next they’ll have odds for what color trunks Bud will wear to his next fight.
I think we can all agree that the 3 losers of the week are Errol Spence Jr, Daniel Sachs Goldman, and Stephen Fulton.
Now focusing on Mr. Crawford, I think Bud did an A+ job, and will do very well, regardless of who his opponents are. Great job, Bud.
What a complete turnaround. Last week you were finalizing the funeral of Crawford. Now, you are a believer? Just wondering that ain’t like you? You sure someone is not posting for you? You have a fever?
Crawford spoke about the fact that he is turning 36 soon and we can also remember when asked if he would try to beat the 50-0 mark that he didn’t plan to go after that. We can expect a retirement at any given time from now on. He’ll talk about it with his team he said. That’s why I won’t speculate on his future.
I think he fights Keith Thurman. Ennis isn’t a big enough name yet. Risky fight. Thurman has more name value, but who knows. Tim Tsu might be an option
I would be thrilled if Crawford picked Ennis as his next opponent. As for Spence, I am still shocked at how poor he looked on Saturday, and I wonder if he needs a full medical once-over before fighting again.
Crawford murders ennis, heck even Spence would beat ennis. Spence jr: would it be a Pacquiao-morales ii? That’s the only reason I would want to see it again. The next 3 on the list are a waste of his time: those guys will have their turn but it’s not now, they would lose. Thurman is also a waste of his time. What happened to porter wojld happen to thurman. Canelo is wayyyy up there in weight, no reason to. In that case take on an older GGG. So the only one is charlo at this point.