The big question for Terence Crawford after his evisceration of Errol Spence Jr. is who’s next? Spence Jr. has a rematch clause in the contract, but it may take some time for him to heal after that brutal beatdown he took.

BetOnline (BetOnline.ag) has created odds on who Bud will fight next and Jaron Ennis is the favorite followed by Jermell Charlo and Spence.

Terence Crawford Next Opponent

Jaron Ennis 3/2 (+150)

Jermell Charlo 2/1 (+200)

Errol Spence Jr. 5/2 (+250)

Keith Thurman 12/1 (+1200)

Eimantas Stanionis 16/1 (+1600)

Alexis Rocha 18/1 (+1800)

Canelo Alvarez 20/1 (+2000)