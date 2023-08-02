Shakur Stevenson to fight against highest available contender for WBC lightweight title

The World Boxing Council received several requests concerning its lightweight and super lightweight divisions. WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney petitioned to fight WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis. Haney wished to remain as WBC lightweight champion until after his fight with Prograis takes place, at which point he would decide in what division he would remain.

The WBC Board of Governors considered those requests and has arrived at the following:

Approved Haney’s petition to fight Prograis for the WBC super lightweight world championship Designated Haney as champion-in-recess in the lightweight division Ordered a lightweight championship bout between lightweight mandatory challenger Shakur Stevenson and the highest available contender in the division After fighting Prograis, Haney will be allowed to choose between remaining at 135 or 140 pounds on a timetable that the WBC would order If Haney decides to return to the lightweight division within that timetable, the WBC will order a fight between Haney and the WBC’s current lightweight champion on a 50-50 basis

The current WBC lightweight rankings are:

1. Vasyl Lomachenko

2. Shakur Stevenson

3. Isaac Cruz Jr.

4. William Zepeda

5. Frank Martin

6. Edwin de los Santos

7. Jamaine Ortiz

8. Artem Harutyunyan

9. Shuichiro Yoshino

10. Raymond Muratalla

11. George Kambosos Jr.

12. Maxi Hughes

13. Francesco Patera

14. Michel Rivera

15. Keyshawn Davis

Who will step up against Shakur?