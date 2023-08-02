Shakur Stevenson to fight against highest available contender for WBC lightweight title
The World Boxing Council received several requests concerning its lightweight and super lightweight divisions. WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney petitioned to fight WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis. Haney wished to remain as WBC lightweight champion until after his fight with Prograis takes place, at which point he would decide in what division he would remain.
The WBC Board of Governors considered those requests and has arrived at the following:
- Approved Haney’s petition to fight Prograis for the WBC super lightweight world championship
- Designated Haney as champion-in-recess in the lightweight division
- Ordered a lightweight championship bout between lightweight mandatory challenger Shakur Stevenson and the highest available contender in the division
- After fighting Prograis, Haney will be allowed to choose between remaining at 135 or 140 pounds on a timetable that the WBC would order
- If Haney decides to return to the lightweight division within that timetable, the WBC will order a fight between Haney and the WBC’s current lightweight champion on a 50-50 basis
The current WBC lightweight rankings are:
1. Vasyl Lomachenko
2. Shakur Stevenson
3. Isaac Cruz Jr.
4. William Zepeda
5. Frank Martin
6. Edwin de los Santos
7. Jamaine Ortiz
8. Artem Harutyunyan
9. Shuichiro Yoshino
10. Raymond Muratalla
11. George Kambosos Jr.
12. Maxi Hughes
13. Francesco Patera
14. Michel Rivera
15. Keyshawn Davis
Who will step up against Shakur?
Where’s Tank in that list?
Not in WBC rankings.
Tank fightS for WBA
Thanks Carlos..didn’t know that
The world has one less undisputed champion tonight. Of course, the undisputed champion had the paradox of a WBA regular champion who is better than him, so there’s that.
Lomachenko and his team don’t want a piece of Shakur, so, Isaac “pitbul” Cruz most likely will step to the plate to fight Shakur. Lopsided decision in Shakur’s favor in a forgettable fight
Here comes Stevenson/Cruz.
Cruz better work on his punch deliveries, jabs and head movements or else he will run into, “Mayor Stevenson’s Counterpunch City.”
We will see how Stevenson handles Cruz’s intense pressure and wide, hard punches.
After the fight, folks may compare/contrast Davis/Cruz to Stevenson/Cruz.
I can’t wait for this scrap.
Frank Martin will step in