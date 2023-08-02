Promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed the co-feature for Leigh Wood’s WBA featherweight world title defense against Josh Warrington at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England, live worldwide on DAZN.

“I’m delighted to announce the chief support bout for what will a monster night of world title action on Saturday October 7,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “Two-weight world champion Terri Harper gets the biggest fight of her life as she makes the first defense of her WBA super welterweight world title against former pound-for-pound #1 and undisputed welterweight ruler Cecilia Braekus, with the vacant WBO crown now also on the line.”

Harper and Braekhus were originally slated to square off on the Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron show in Dublin earlier this year, but Braekhus, 41, was forced to withdraw on the morning of the fight due to an illness.