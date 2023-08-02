A decade-long friendship will be put to one side on Saturday, October 21st when unbeaten and highly rated light heavyweight contenders Joshua Buatsi (17-0, 13 KOs) and ‘Super’ Dan Azeez (19-0, 13 KOs) collide in London at the O2 Arena. Buatsi is rated WBA #1, WBO #1, WBC #2, IBF #3. Azeez is rated WBA #2, WBC #3, WBO #3, IBF #5. The bout will air on Sky Sports.

Joshua Buatsi: “We’ve been friends for years but there’s too much on the line here for either of us to say no to this fight. We can be friends again afterwards but on October 21st it’s all business. I’m preparing to beat the best version of Dan Azeez and I’m doing everything I need to do to achieve that, whether that’s by decision or knockout.”

Dan Azeez: “I’ve earned my way to get to this stage of my career and there’s still more to earn and prove. This fight is another step closer to the top and it means a lot to me so I’m preparing like I always do for everything and anything in order to be victorious come October 21st.”