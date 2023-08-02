Undisputed female super lightweight Chantelle Cameron (18-0, 8 KOs) returns to the Lion’s Den to put her world titles on the line for a second time against undisputed female champion Katie Taylor (22-1, 6 KOs) in a rematch at the 3Arena in Dublin on November 25, live worldwide on DAZN.

“Last time out Chantelle Cameron proved that she in one of the very best female fighters on the planet by handing Katie Taylor her first loss in the professional ranks,” saod promoter Eddie Hearn. “Katie will be desperate to avenge that loss but Chantelle is determined to prove that it wasn’t a one off. Don’t miss this one, live and exclusive around the world on DAZN.”

Ticket details will be announced soon.