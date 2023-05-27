Leigh Wood (27-3, 16 KOs) avenged his KO loss to Maurico Lara (26-3-1, 19 KOs) and reclaimed the WBA featherweight title by workmanlike twelve round unanimous decision on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.
Only Wood was eligible to win the title after Lara lost the belt Friday on the scale. Lara was dropped in round two and never exhibited his trademark ferocity as Wood outboxed him and banked round after round. Scores were 118-109, 118-109, 116-111.
Absolutely no menace to Lara and Wood made him look ordinary.
I felt that Woods let him off the hook the first fight and then relaxed. This time he stayed focused through the whole fight.. I never understood how boxers can relax against punchers after being ahead. That uppercut early on helped too
You have got to be kidding me. Who was wood fighting not the Lara I know. Someone slipped him a Mickey Finn. Lara knew he could not win the title so he did not even try. What a joke.
Yes, Wood won the fight no doubt. But you have to admit that Lara wasn’t there. Something had to be wrong with him, maybe drained and feeling the effects of trying to make weight. Who knows. Lara has never been more than a strong go forward power puncher, but nothing else. But make no mistake, this was no virtuoso performance by wood like commentators where saying. Wood is pretty average and not capable of producing a boxing lesson like that. It even looked like he was fighting scared. And the most notable thing to me of this fight: Even his own fans where booing.
99.99% of the time a british fighter is fighting in front of his crowd, if he does anything, even hitting anything but air, they’ll scream their lungs out like they just saw the knock out of the year.
I think that says everything you need to know about how bad the fight was.
the fix was in
Another Andy Ruiz. Once he won the title partied and lost that desire to train hard and do the things that got him the title. Not sure it would’ve mattered because this was an improved Leigh Wood.
Wood has already proved he isn’t afraid to fight. Not his fault Lara wasn’t at the races. I’ve got nothing but respect for him. He’s come a hell of a long way since being a +140 underdog against Conlan, who suffered a whole different fate tonight.
I think Leigh Wood is a punk. All he did was beat a wooded animal. A poorly conditioned fighter. And yet, failed to knock him out, and, lost 4 of the 12 rounds. To me, that is pathetic. If the roles were reversed. Lara would have knocked Wood out in the 4th round. If they have a rematch, Lara will stop Wood in 2.
Well done Leigh, I thought he was done but keeps giving it his all
I’ll never know but…Lara sure as hell looked flat. Lara not making weight? Is Wood actually good? Both overated? maybe these two were just lucky to have become champs in the first place… I’ll wait and see I guess.