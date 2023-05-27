Leigh Wood (27-3, 16 KOs) avenged his KO loss to Maurico Lara (26-3-1, 19 KOs) and reclaimed the WBA featherweight title by workmanlike twelve round unanimous decision on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Only Wood was eligible to win the title after Lara lost the belt Friday on the scale. Lara was dropped in round two and never exhibited his trademark ferocity as Wood outboxed him and banked round after round. Scores were 118-109, 118-109, 116-111.