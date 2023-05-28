WBO #1 welterweight Alexis “Lex” Rocha (23-1, 15 KOs) stopped WBO #10 Anthony “Juice” Young (24-3, 8 KOs) in round five on Saturday night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Rocha overpowered Young with heavy shots from the get-go. In round five, Rocha sent Young to the canvas with a straight left. Young beat the count, but the referee stopped the fight at 2:15. Rocha retired his NABO title.

Lightweight Oscar Duarte (25-1, 21 KOs) scored an impressive seventh round TKO over D’Angelo Keyes (17-3, 11 KOs). Duarte dropped Keyes in rounds three and seven. The ring doctor stopped the fight after round seven.

Unbeaten super flyweight John “Scrappy” Ramirez (12-0, 8 KOs) got all he could handle from Fernando “Leoncito” Diaz (12-4-1, 4 KOs) for ten rounds, but managed to win 96-94, 96-94 on two cards. Diaz was ahead 96-94 on the third card. The split decision for Scrappy was greeted with boos.

Other Results:

Eric Priest W8 Ricardo Ruben Villalba (middleweight)

Leonardo Sanchez KO2 Uhlices Avelino-Reyes (super featherweight)

Jonathan Canas W4 Jose Valenzuela (super lightweight)