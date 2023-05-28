WBO #1 welterweight Alexis “Lex” Rocha (23-1, 15 KOs) stopped WBO #10 Anthony “Juice” Young (24-3, 8 KOs) in round five on Saturday night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Rocha overpowered Young with heavy shots from the get-go. In round five, Rocha sent Young to the canvas with a straight left. Young beat the count, but the referee stopped the fight at 2:15. Rocha retired his NABO title.
Lightweight Oscar Duarte (25-1, 21 KOs) scored an impressive seventh round TKO over D’Angelo Keyes (17-3, 11 KOs). Duarte dropped Keyes in rounds three and seven. The ring doctor stopped the fight after round seven.
Unbeaten super flyweight John “Scrappy” Ramirez (12-0, 8 KOs) got all he could handle from Fernando “Leoncito” Diaz (12-4-1, 4 KOs) for ten rounds, but managed to win 96-94, 96-94 on two cards. Diaz was ahead 96-94 on the third card. The split decision for Scrappy was greeted with boos.
Other Results:
Eric Priest W8 Ricardo Ruben Villalba (middleweight)
Leonardo Sanchez KO2 Uhlices Avelino-Reyes (super featherweight)
Jonathan Canas W4 Jose Valenzuela (super lightweight)
Diaz was robbed blind! I had it 99-91 for him over Scrappy.
Scrappy needs a veteran trainer. Not a young kid like himself
Scrappy’s trainer sounded like a cheerleader rather than a trainer which is troubling for any young fighters career.
I would have be ok with a draw, public reacted negatively to the decision to Ramirez
That was not a close fight. Diaz dominated and that was a pro Scrappy crowd who booed an awful decision.
Oscar Duarte was very superior to a brave, but limited Keyes.
Matchmaker did a bad job with this fight. Keyes did not help in anything to the development of Duarte.
Even the punches of D’Angelo seem very weak and w/o power.
The size diff was very noticeable in favor of Duarte.
Duarte was at least two weight classes bigger than Keyes. Gross mismatch.
Ramirez nickname should be “crappy”, not scrappy.
And the fight was somewhat close, but Diaz clearly won.
Anthony took a bit of the holdings from the Lawrence fight. Rocha was faster, strong punches, fighting at ease, and beautiful combos. Good finish by Rocha with a looping left.