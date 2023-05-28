Collazo dethrones Jerusalem for WBO 105lb title Fast-tracking WBO #1 minimumweight Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (7-0, 5 KOs) dethroned WBO 105lb champion Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem (20-4, 12 KOs) by seventh round TKO on Saturday night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Collazo began breaking down Jerusalem midway and Jerusalem was kept on his stool after round seven. Collazo won the world title in just his seventh pro fight. WBO #1 welter Rocha KOs #10 Young in five Like this: Like Loading...

