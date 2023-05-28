Fast-tracking WBO #1 minimumweight Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (7-0, 5 KOs) dethroned WBO 105lb champion Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem (20-4, 12 KOs) by seventh round TKO on Saturday night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Collazo began breaking down Jerusalem midway and Jerusalem was kept on his stool after round seven. Collazo won the world title in just his seventh pro fight.
Oscar’s body shots were the beginning to the end for Jerusalem. It was a good investment for Oscar to focus on the body of Melvin.
Another “No Mas” added to the long list of No mas.
Minimumweigjt has been of the radar since the days of Finito Lopez, I hope Collazo brings it some attention.
Congratulations ! Great performance !