Featherweight contender Michael “Mick” Conlan (18-2, 9 KOs) sent a message to his fans on social media after his brutal KO loss to IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez on Saturday evening at The SSE Arena in Conlan’s hometown of Belfast.

“I’m good folks. Wasn’t at the races tonight, Couldn’t seem to get going and paid the price for it. Congratulations to Venado Lopez on a great performance. I wish you all the best in the future champion. Thank you for the opportunity. Thanks to everyone who reached out and wished me luck. I can’t get back to you all but I appreciate it! I’m gonna take some time away from social media now to enjoy my family and decide what the next steps for me are. Again thank you Belfast for an amazing atmosphere and turn out tonight! Love MC X.”